VIRTUAL house viewings have been launched for people interested in buying a home at City of York Council's Lowfield Green development.
Two show homes have been completed at the site in Acomb - a two bedroom bungalow and a three bedroom detached house. Homes are already selling well.
The development sees 140 low energy properties built on the site as part of the council's bid to construct 600 new homes in the next five years, 40 per cent of which will be affordable.
Cllr Denise Craghill said: “The build quality, the homes’ space, flexible design and light levels are very impressive. The attention to detail is superb with high quality kitchens and great outdoor space."
“Their energy efficiency is enhanced by photovoltaic panels and high levels of insulation for lower fuel consumption and greater comfort. I’d recommend a virtual visit to experience these homes which are also adding to and improving the standard of the city’s affordable housing.”
for more information and a virtual viewing visit shapehomesyork.com/property/8 or phone 01904 799333. or email info@shapehomesyork.com
Covid secure visits in person can also be arrange for potential buyers.