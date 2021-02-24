YORK Minster will reopen from lockdown for worship and private prayer on Sunday March 14, with a number of precautions in place to help keep visitors and staff safe.
Canon Victoria Johnson, the cathedral’s Precentor, said there was an 'immense sense of anticipation and joy' at the prospect of welcoming people back for prayer and reflection.
“We will have to operate with restrictions for some considerable period of time, so our services will continue to be available via livestream and digital formats for those unable to join us in person," she said.
A spokesperson said safety measures would include limiting the number of people allowed inside the cathedral, reduced seating, additional cleaning and a one-way system to allow people to physically distance from one another.
Staff and clergy would also wear face masks and visors, and worshippers attending public services would be asked to leave their name and contact details to assist with the NHS Test and Trace programme.
In the initial phase of re-opening, only 75 places would be available for the main Sunday services, and admission would be via online booked ticket only.
Online booking would open on March 8 by going to www.yorkminster.org, she added.