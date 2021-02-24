POPULAR French restaurant Rustique is to close in Lendal - but fans will be pleased to learn it is not 'au revoir'.

Bosses are keeping open its sister Rustique restaurant in Castlegate.

And the Lendal premises will be staying open - but under a new name with new menus.

Bosses took to Instagram to tell fans that Rustique in Lendal will close. The post read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Rustique, Lendal, but we look forward to welcoming you at our Castlegate restaurant where you can enjoy great food and service with staff old and new."

In a flourish of French it was signed off: "Merci pour votre fidelite, au revoir and a bientot" which translates as: "Thank you for your loyalty, goodbye and see you soon".

Instagram post about Rustique closing in Lendal

A sneak peak of what Rustique in Lendal will become has been revealed in planning documents.

It is to be called Nola and have a modern, sleek new look. The exterior of the building appears to be painted in a salmon pink with the gold-coloured letters 'n o l a' in lower case fixed above the entrance arch.

Rustique in Lendal and its proposed new look as Nola restaurant

It will be the latest incarnation of the Lendal site, which was once an antiques centre.

Rustique co-owner Daniel Broome said Nola would not only have a new look, but serve a completely new menu focussed on the fare of Louisiana in the southern USA.