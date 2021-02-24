POLICE in York after appealing for witnesses after a distinctive bike was stolen from outside a city supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police say the theft occurred outside Waitrose in Foss Islands Road at 6.15pm on February 8 when two men took a red and white bike with white hydraulic brakes, black levers, white cables, white specialised seat, white rims and white forks.
A force spokesman said: "Both men are in their late teens, white and a slim build.
"One was wearing a black padded jacket and the other wore a green jacket.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210055637.
