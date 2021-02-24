NORTH York Moors National Park Authority has opened the opportunity for members of the public to share their own opinions about the future of the area.
The viewpoints gathered will establish a ‘shared vision’, which will sit at the very heart of the National Park’s new Management Plan.
Tom Hind, chief executive of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: "The last 12 months have also given many people an increased appreciation for the great outdoors.
"We want to harness that enthusiasm and put it to work for the benefit of the North York Moors.
"This is a conversation for all of us and we want to hear as many different voices as possible."
The Management Plan for the North York Moors guides not only the activities of the National Park Authority, but all those connected to the area, including local and national organisations, businesses and residents.
It sets out what conservation, farming, housing, tourism and transport should all look like in the years ahead, and how the National Park should be left for the next generation.
To have your say, visit: northyorkmoors.org.uk/yourviews
You can also email your thoughts to managementplan@northyorkmoors.org.uk