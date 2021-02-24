AFTER the success of their Christmas lighting display, Ripon Museum Trust are again lighting up the Workhouse Museum with a new display that celebrates the city’s past.
The exhibition, entitled 'Serving Our Community – Images from Ripon’s Past', uses historic photographs from the Ripon Re-Viewed collection, which will be projected onto the museum's outer walls.
Helen Thornton, director of Ripon Museum Trust, said: "After talking with Ripon Re-Viewed, we came up with the idea to display some brilliant historic photos of Ripon in days gone by, as a way to bring the community together through our shared past, at what is a difficult time for many.
"Hopefully the display will intrigue and inspire anyone passing by the museum on Allhallowgate."
The images chosen feature people such as civic leaders, emergency services and voluntary groups who have provided community service in Ripon in the past, making the point that 'together we are stronger'.
The design has been created by locally based audio-visual and lighting specialists Fusion LX.
The display can be viewed for two hours each evening just after dark.
Ripon Museums are currently closed due to the national lockdown. Full details of the museums’ reopening will be published online at riponmuseums.co.uk as soon as they are available.