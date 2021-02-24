THERE are plans to overhaul one of the busiest junctions in York city centre.

Works will take place later this year on the Gillygate, Bootham and St Leonard’s junction, as part of City of York Council's Traffic Signal Asset Renewal (TSAR) Project.

It involves installing new signalling equipment and ducting, but the council also says it provides an opportunity to consider different options that could enhance the whole area for pedestrians and cyclists.

Two possible designs have been prepared, both would replace all the signals and increase the width of space for pedestrians waiting to cross Gillygate.

Option ‘A’ is the simplest design with little change to the existing layout while option ‘B’ would provide more pedestrian space and improve the historic setting of the area.

It would also allow for an ‘all green’ pedestrian phase across all arms of the junction, with no need to wait half way across when crossing from the Art Gallery to Bootham Bar and a less traffic dominated area.

However, the removal of the left turn lane from St Leonard’s Place to Bootham, and the changed signal phasing, would increase traffic delays and queues at peak times, with potential impact on air quality in Gillygate and Bootham.

Residents and businesses can have their say on which design they prefer and why, between Monday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 31, and can be submitted, by:

• Completing the short online survey at york.gov.uk/consultations • Emailing views to: TSAR@york.gov.uk

• Writing to: TSAR Programme, Transport Systems, Corporate Directorate of Economy and Place, West Offices, York, YO1 6GA.

In addition more than 650 properties in the immediate vicinity of the junction will be sent details of the consultation and offered assistance if they cannot view the design options online.

Feedback will be presented to the Executive Member for Transport meeting in May before any further decisions on how the scheme will be taken forward are made.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Executive Member for Transport at City of York Council, said: “Installing new signals at this busy junction will help us ensure reliable traffic management, but we are also taking the opportunity to upgrade facilities for pedestrians.

“Widening the crossings will allow a better experience for residents and visitors walking into the city, and under present circumstances will help with social distancing. One option does also give the opportunity to transform the area with new crossing points and less road space, but we do want to hear views from all users before deciding on the preferred option. All views will be reported back to a public decision session before the design is confirmed.”