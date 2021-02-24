FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a fire at a bungalow.
North Yorkshire Fire and rescue say they were called in at about 10.07pm last night (February 23) to a house in Sherburn in Elmet.
A spokesman for the service said: "The fire is believed to have been caused by a dropped cigarette in a hallway and caused 40% smoke damage to the property alongwith 15% heat damage.
"Crews put the fire out and ventilated the property.
"Ambulance crews had removed a person from the property prior to our arrival and checked them over.
"Red Cross volunteers also attended to assist the occupier."
