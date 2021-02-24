THIEVES have struck in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police say burglars hit a property in Camblesforth in Selby Road, between 11pm on Friday 19 February and 10am on Saturday 20 February 2021, and several thousand pounds worth of farming equipment was stolen.
A force spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any vehicles seen in the area that were and possibly pulling a trailer.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alice Gould. You can also email alice.gould@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210063247."
