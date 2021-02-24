PARENTS in York and North Yorkshire are being asked to check children's phones for ten less well-known apps used by online child abusers.
North Yorkshire Police say they are often used by paedophiles to contact youngsters online.
A spokesman for the force said: "Worryingly, these apps have featured in a range of recent investigations into child abuse, indecent images of children, sexual communication with a child offences.
"Apps such as Whisper and Kik are increasingly featuring in such cases, which require extensive enquiries by the force’s Digital Forensics Unit to secure key evidence."
For more information and support go to:
- Child Exploitation Online Protection command (CEOP) – www.ceop.police.uk/
- NSPCC Helplines: Help for adults concerned about a child – call 0808 800 5000;
- Help for children and young people – call Childline on 0800 1111; Go to www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/online-safety/
