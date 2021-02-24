THIS is the sight of former York pub Puss ‘n’ Boots which was demolished yesterday.
The pub, in Holgate, has been razed to the ground and the site will be used to build new homes - marking the loss of yet another York hostelry.
The photo was taken by Alan Smith shortly after 11am yesterday.
According to the planning application, the pub in Hamilton Drive is being demolished to make way for five family homes.
This is a change from the original application which was to turn the pub into a veterinary surgery.
The pub, which closed in September 2018, had mixed fortunes and the planning documents stated that it was no longer viable.
