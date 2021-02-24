PLANS for the Roman Quarter develoment are set to be decided by City of York Council today.
The scheme features a 10-storey building of 211 apartments on Rougier Street, a new Roman visitor attraction, offices and business space.
The Press has created the following before and after sliders of the most recent visualisations of the project to show how it could change the area.
The meeting takes place today at 4.30pm. Watch live at youtube.com/user/cityofyorkcouncil.
View the planning application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 19/02672/FULM.