A charitable foundation will aim to continue the musical and educational work of composer and former Minster School headmaster Dr Richard Shephard, who died at the weekend.

The Richard Shephard Music Foundation will, following Dr Shephard's wishes, focus initially on providing choral education to primary schools in North Yorkshire.

Former University of York vice chancellor Sir Ron Cooke said more details of the foundation would be revealed shortly.

"To Richard's many friends in York and its region, he was an extraordinary, humble, kind-hearted, selfless and generous companion, and a charismatic networker," Sir Ron said.

"He worked tirelessly to support York Minster and the Minster School, and he was a tower of strength for many organisations, including The Ryedale Festival, the Leeds Piano Competition and York Music Society.

"Above all that, he was a consummate musician, a fine chorister, a wonderful conductor, and an internationally recognised composer. The City will sorely miss one of its few honorary freemen."

Prayers were said at York Minster on Sunday for Dr Shephard, who died at the age of 71 after being ill for some time.

Canon Pastor The Revd Michael Smith said during a Zoom service: "He helped to raise well over £10,000,000 for the Great East Window amongst much else. He has sung in the choir and was Chamberlain for many years, helping to lead Choral Evensong each day. In recent years he has been a member of Chapter. We will miss him."

Dr Shephard's family says there will be a private funeral service early next month, followed by a more public memorial service later in the year, possibly in September.