AN INFORMAL networking group is inviting businesses to catch up over a cuppa with people facing similar challenges during these challenging times.

Connect over Coffee is a bi-monthly support forum to help, connect and support businesses in York.

The meetings, chaired by Louise Saw, business growth manager at Make It York, aim to help people with any obstacles, pressures and questions they have about running a business.

“It’s important to make sure that you’re getting the business support you need, ranging from grants, legal advice, training to HR support,” said Louise.

There will also be guest speakers, the opportunity to network via Zoom breakout rooms, discuss and address business challenges and much more.

Connect over Coffee is being held every second Wednesday of the month.

PJ Edgar, membership executive at Make It York, will join next Wednesday’s session on March 3 to explain how becoming a Trusted Suppler to the 700-plus members of Visit York can increase exposure to businesses in York and beyond.

The March 17 event will look at winning public sector contracts to help a business stabilise or grow, with advice on what tendering can do for your business from Sarah Dixon, development manager at Bid for Success.

On March 31, the topic will be managing stress to improve performance, delivered by Emma Langton, executive leadership coach, who will share proven tools and techniques to use with ease in your daily life.

As soon as Covid-19 Government guidance allows, one of the monthly meetings will be held in person.

Connect Over Coffee is free to attend and takes place on Zoom for 90 minutes.

After the session, there will be an opportunity to contact any of the support specialists for more in-depth advice and help.