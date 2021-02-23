A YORK entertainer is trying to banish the lockdown blues with a free online workshop tomorrow.
Billy Hickling, toured the world with international hit show Stomp! and has been running junk percussion workshops in York’s schools, pupil support centres and youth clubs for years as the TrashBang.
Now he's just opened a studio in York in order to share the fun online during lockdown.
Billy said: "All you need to do is log on to your smartphone or device at 4.20pm tomorrow (Wednesday Feb 24) to take part.
"It's free and promises to be an energetic, online percussion experience suitable for all ages. Get off that sofa and give it a try.
"No experience is necessary. All you need to bring to the session is an open mind and a sense of humour. A bit of junk from a skip is optional!"
For the link inviting you to the Happy Half Hour please log into www.yorkartseducation.org.uk or go to @trashbangman
