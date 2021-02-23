TWO new areas around York are now shaded white on the Public Health England Covid map due to a low number of cases.
Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake and Holgate West are now shaded in white as there are less than three cases there, meaning no data is shown.
The areas join Wigginton, New Earswick and Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham in having these low case numbers.
South Bank and Dringhouses, which was shaded white in yesterday's data, is now shown as light green as there are three cases in the area.
Fulford Road and Clementhorpe is shown to have the highest number of cases with 14 and a rolling rate of 106.3 people per 100,000, while Clifton without Skelton has the second highest number of cases in the York area with 13 and a rolling rate of 152.8 people per 100,000.
The rolling rates on the case figures are registered up until February 18.
The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000 population and are calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.
You can view the Public Health England map here.