THE weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped in York, as well as in both North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has dropped by just one down to 67.9 people per 100,000. A further 18 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 11,767.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has dropped by five down to 84.6 people per 100,000. A further 53 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic up to 27,809.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, which has the highest rate of the three areas, the rate has dropped by six down to 125.7 people per 100,000. There have been 26 more cases of the virus recorded in East Riding, which take the total for the pandemic up to 16,528.
Across the UK, a further 8,489 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,134,639.