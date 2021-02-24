A York couple in their seventies who both beat coronavirus say they can't wait for lockdown to end.

John and Jenny Hilton have been told to continue shielding until March 29. "But after that we will be free!" said Jenny. "We can't wait!"

The pair, who both caught coronavirus during the first wave last spring, and both survived, have been shielding for much of the time since.

They've kept sane by walking in the garden of their Holgate home - and occasionally heading out for longer, socially distanced local walks.

But they're looking forard to resuming a more active life once lockdown begins to ease. And they believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson has got the timetable for leaving lockdown 'just about right'.

John said he was annoyed by some of the questions journalists fired at Mr Johnson on Monday afternoon as the Prime Minister announced details of his plans to exit lockdown. "They were asking things like 'can you guarantee we will never have another lockdown?'" John said. "Nobody in the world can guarantee that. It's ridiculous. You can only do your best and I think he (Mr Johnson) got it about right."

The pair are now looking forward to doing all the things they haven't been able to do for the last year. They already have a holiday planned in Jersey for May - one 'rolled over' from last year. And they're planning a second holiday to Whitby in September - and possibly even a jaunt to the Isle of Wight.

" I'm looking forward to going to the gym, and to going swimming," John said. "And I'm looking forward to meeting friends and going for a meal."

Then there's family.

The couple recently paid a visit to their son Adam and his family - but could only stand in the driveway, at a safe social distance. It will be great to meet up properly again - not only with Adam's family, but also their other son Peter, they say.

Ultimately, whether we have to return to lockdown again will be as much down to ordinary members of the public as to the authorities, the pair say. "It's only a minority of people who are irresponsible," John said. "Most people have been behaving pretty well."