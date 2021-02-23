THREE more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 568.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 46 Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 372 who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 81,854.
Patients were aged between 28 and 99 years old. All except 16, aged 44 to 99 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Dates of death range from December 9 to February 22, with the majority being on or after February 14.
Their families have been informed.
