THE University of York has become the first in the country to sign the Good Business Charter (GBC).
The GBC was launched last year with founding members Deloitte, Capita, Brompton Bikes and London City airport, and promotes responsible behaviour, including employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility and ethical sourcing.
The accreditation recognises the university's commitment to responsible business practices.
Professor Kiran Trehan, the university's pro-vice chancellor for partnerships and engagement, said: “The GBC provides an important benchmark for how we should enact our values as an organisation and as an employer. As educators of the next generation we also recognise that it is our responsibility to promote ethical leadership, nurture inclusive business and to help create a fairer society."
GBC founder, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Julian Richer, said he hoped other York organisations would follow suit and collectively show it is a great place to work and do business.