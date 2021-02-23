A YORK train company has announced plans to re-start services in March after an extended shutdown period.

Grand Central's managing director Richard McClean said the company had decided to extend its current period of hibernation following the Government's announcement on the timeline for the easing of current national lockdown restrictions.

"In light of the roadmap set out by the Prime Minister, and following discussions with employees and trades union representatives, we now aim to return to service on March 27," he said.

"However, should circumstances allow us to bring our trains back to you earlier, we will do so.

"I’m encouraged by recent reductions in the national ‘R’ rate and a drop in Covid-related hospitalisations.

"This, along with the ongoing vaccination programme, leaves me hopeful that when we return to service it will be permanent, albeit cautious and incremental.

"Grand Central’s Open Access business model means, unlike other train operators, we rely exclusively on income from ticket sales – an essential factor in our business decisions.

"I understand our passengers may have questions over existing seat reservations, particularly between March 1 and 26 and I can confirm that all GC tickets reserved for these dates are transferable, free of charge, to other dates.

"We are also working with fellow train operators on transferring your GC reservation to one of their services. I’m also pleased to confirm that you can currently book seats with GC for travel from March 27 into May. And we’re planning to extend availability into the summer.

"We have a dedicated web page to answer travel queries and guide you to the relevant source of information, including refunds.

"In terms of Grand Central’s employees, I can confirm we will continue to make use of the Government’s furlough scheme, including flexible furlough, to support our return to service. This allows us to closely monitor Government easing of restrictions and passenger demand - all major factors in our return."

He paid tribute to fellow GC executives and to employees for their patience, understanding and professionalism throughout a very difficult year.

"Finally, a huge thank you to our customers, who continue to show their support and loyalty to GC on a near daily basis."