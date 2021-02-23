ELECTRIC vehicle charging points will be available from this spring in five Ryedale car parks to encourage drivers to transition to environmentally-friendly vehicles.
Ryedale District Council has commissioned an electric vehicle charging contractor to install 10 units across the district, with two going in the long stay car parks at Cleveland Way in Helmsley, Town Farm in Kirkbymoorside, Vivis Lane and Eastgate in Pickering and Wentworth Street in Malton.
Councillor Keane Duncan, leader of Ryedale District Council, said: "As a council we have pledged to take action to reduce the district’s carbon emissions, and investing in green infrastructure will help us in our goal by promoting and enabling the practical use of electric vehicles."
The provision of the charge points has been funded by a grant of £70,170 from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and the Energy Saving Trust in partnership with the district council.
Charging costs are expected to be 25p/kWh in the first year of the scheme. Members of the public will be able to use the charge points via a mobile phone app and RFID card.