ANTIQUE dealers and collectors are being asked to be on alert after a burglary in York.
North Yorkshire Police have asked antique dealers and silverware collectors to be on the lookout for some distinctive silver napkin rings.
They say they were stolen in a burglary in Copmanthorpe last year, but it has now come to light that two of them have dates of birth engraved on them, making them easily identifiable.
A force spokesman said: "It is possible that the napkin rings could have been sold on to dealers or collectors and officers are appealing to anyone who may have bought such items or been given them as gifts since November 26 last year, to check them for an engraved date of birth of 15/01/1963, and get in touch if they believe they have them.
"Anyone who may have been offered these or anything similar should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Waite. You can also email david.waite@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200211055.
