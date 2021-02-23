YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has asked the Prime Minister if lockdown restrictions could be lifted faster if the Covid vaccination programme progresses more quickly than expected.
Mr Sturdy said he "fully supports" Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans for a roadmap out of lockdown led by data not dates.
But he said: "If we are following the data, that flexibility has to work both ways."
"Is there scope and flexibility to go faster if the vaccination programme proceeds more rapidly than expected and the data shows enhanced effectiveness of the vaccine, as more of the data comes forward resulting in radically reduced transmission and hospital admissions?"
Mr Johnson, speaking in the House of Commons, said: "This is already a very fast unlocking programme by other international standards.
"I think what people want to see and what businesses want is as much certainty as possible, rather than uncertainty.
"And that's what we aim to provide."
He said the effect of easing lockdown will be evaluated at regular intervals.