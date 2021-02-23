HEALTH bosses are urging residents not to be complacent following the Prime Minister's announcement about lifting lockdown restrictions.
More than 54,000 York residents have received a Covid vaccine and the city's case rates have fallen dramatically.
The latest validated rate for York is 66 cases per 100,000 people - compared to the national average of 128.5.
Public Health director Sharon Stoltz said: “By staying at home and following the rules around 'hands, face, space' we have managed to slow the spread of the virus.
“We are hugely thankful to everyone for their efforts, but we cannot let our guard down yet. York’s rates are still far higher than we would like and the NHS is still under significant pressure mean it is vital we continue to work together to slow the spread of infection. It is estimated that 70 per cent of new cases of Covid in York are caused by the new UK variant which spreads much more easily.
“The roll out of vaccines is fantastic news, but we also need to continue testing alongside."
Council leader Keith Aspden said the roadmap publication is welcome - but businesses and residents need more help.