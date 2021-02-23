It’s hard to read about repairs being made to York roads due to the recent weather (Emergency repairs as potholes appear after winter freeze, February 20).
I’m not doubting the weather has made roads worse. But we have lived with potholes at the top of our road for five years. These have become worse year on year.
I reported the state of the road last year and nothing has been done. There is also a pothole on Water Lane. Don’t blame Covid! Please can we have all roads sorted.
Frances Ruane, Almsford Road, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment