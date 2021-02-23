A LABOUR candidate for a police boss role says members of the party felt “shock and outrage” to learn that one of its former activists was convicted of rape.

Fasil Eshetu Demsash, 48, of Holgate Road, York, was jailed for nine years last week.

The court heard he committed the rape in November 2018, six months before he stood as a Labour candidate in the Westfield ward for the 2019 City of York Council elections. He was also a tutor at the University of York.

The victim was 18 years old at the time and was praised by police for her bravery in giving evidence against him in court.

Labour candidate for the role of North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hume, said in a statement: “I know Labour party members in York share my shock and outrage at learning of this dreadful crime committed by a man known to some of us.

“This was a horrifying attack against a young woman who had placed her trust in a university tutor she had met in a social situation. Her bravery and strength in coming forward and putting herself through the added trauma that rape victims face in the criminal justice system is remarkable.”

She added: “It is totally unacceptable that victims of rape so often feel unable to report their attacker to the police and even when they do, the crimes often go unpunished. The work of North Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service in bringing this predator to justice must be commended. Fasil Demsash should serve the whole sentence of nine years handed down to him and will live with the long term consequences of being placed on the sex offenders' register.”