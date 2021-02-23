It’s sad to hear of the death of Richard Shephard MBE (Minster prayers for composer, February 22).
I first bumped into Richard as we walked to collect our newspapers on a morning. After that we often used to have a chat as we walked to the paper shop. He was a very pleasant, genuine man, proud of his connection to York and in particular to the Minster. He spoke of my cousin Paul, a stone mason, and his good work on the Minster.
He took a genuine interest in people and until his long illness I often used to see him cycling to the Minster. He was always good for a chat and always acknowledged me.
RIP Richard, a ‘true gentleman’.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, York