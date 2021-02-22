PM Boris Johnson MUST be guided by ‘data not dates’ as the country comes out of lockdown, says a York GP.
Dr David Fair of the Jorvik Medical Group admitted that many people were desperate for some good news on the easing of lockdown.
“But I think the Prime Minister needs to bear in mind that if data changes, he may need to adjust his plans,” Dr Fair said.
“That might equally well be a case of bringing dates forward as of pushing them back.
“But it would be more statesmanlike if the Prime Minister did not have to keep on backtracking.
“He should make it clear that he can be influenced by new data. That may mean not rigidly sticking to a pre-determined timeline for ending lockdown. The last thing we want is yet another resurgence of cases.”
