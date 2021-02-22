YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly, but remains almost 10 times lower than the peak last month.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has risen by two to 68.4 people per 100,000. This remains around 10 times lower than when York's weekly rate peaked last month at around 670 people per 100,000.
The PHE data shows that a further 28 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic to 11,749.
In North Yorkshire, the rate has also increased slightly by almost two to 89.6 people per 100,000. A further 81 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the rate has increased by five to 131.3 people per 100,000, with a further 49 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 10,641 cases take the country's total for the pandemic up to 4,126,150.