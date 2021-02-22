POLICE are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage following an incident in York on Friday evening.
A number of serious assaults occurred in Barkston Grove and the surrounding area on Friday (February 19) between 7.45pm and 8.15pm.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail.
Enquiries are ongoing, and officers from York CID are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances.
If anyone witnessed the assaults, or has CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alyson Thompson, or email alyson.thompson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote police reference: 12210062984.
