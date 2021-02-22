THERE have been no more Covid deaths recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the last 24 hours.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 565.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 26 Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 178 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 81,482.
Patients were aged between 25 and 101 years old. All except seven, aged 47 to 97 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from January 2 to February 21, with the majority being on or after February 18.
Their families have been informed.
