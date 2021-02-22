A LIMITED edition range of gin specially created to mark the end of York City’s time at Bootham Crescent sold out within minutes.
York Gin made 89 bottles of their London Dry - one for each of the individual seasons between 1932-33 and 2020-21 - and successfully raised £,2000 for charity after they were all snapped up within minutes of going on sale.
The company made a further 300 limited edition bottles celebrating the full period from 1932 to 2021. The last of these bottles has now sold.
A £5 donation from the sale of each bottle is going to the Headway brain injury charity supported by ex-Minsterman Dan Parslow.
The total raised reached £1,945, with York Gin rounding up the difference to £2,000.
York Gin and York City have recently announced a long-term commercial partnership – and they will be announcing a special York City FC gin in the next few weeks among other initiatives.
Adam Cook, York Gin sales manager, said: ‘This is a fantastic start to our commercial relationship with York City. We can’t wait to get cracking on more initiatives in the coming weeks and months. And we’re delighted to have raised so much for this brilliant charity.’
