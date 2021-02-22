REVISED plans for a new block of 226 flats to be built at the Hungate development have been revealed.

Block H of the development is planned for land between Stonebow and Dundas Street, opposite the Calverts Carpets and Flooring store in Stonebow.

The building would be between five and eight storeys tall - meaning it will be lower on the Stonebow side of the block. But an extra storey has been added to the south side of the block facing Hungate corner under the fresh plans - making it eight storeys tall.

Plans for the building were previously approved - but a fresh application says they have now been updates and 57 more apartments added and the basement car park removed from the scheme.

Commercial space, which could be used for shops or restaurants, is also included in the building plan.

A statement from the developers says: “There is a strong justification for the revised proposals for Block H, which will maximise the development potential of a sustainable brownfield site, delivering much needed housing within the city centre…

“The development will bring about a number of significant social and economic benefits, including the delivery of much needed housing, affordable housing, increased resident expenditure and a higher number of economically active persons in the local area, as well as providing employment during the construction phase.”

It adds that a planning application fee of more than £51,000 has been paid to City of York Council.

According to the planning application, plans for the basement car park have been scrapped because a large number of parking spaces in the other Hungate blocks are not used. The plans say the majority of apartments will be one bedroom, but there will also be studio, two bed and three bed flats.

View the application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 21/00280/FULM.