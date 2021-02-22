THE manager of a popular North Yorkshire hotel has called on Boris Johnson to deliver clarity and an extension of financial support to the tourism and hospitality industry.

As the Prime Minister prepares to outline the next steps to lead the country out of the third national lockdown, hard-hit sectors are nervously waiting for the details.

The industry has been hit by months of restrictions and lockdowns. As well as suffering from lost trade in 2020 and this year, hoteliers have also had to deal with the uncertainty over when they might be able to reopen.

With many staff on furlough, businesses need a clear timetable to work to, to ensure they have time to bring back their teams and prepare for the return of guests.

Ingo Wiangke, general manager of Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa, in Helmsley, said: “We eagerly await the details of PM’s roadmap to safely bring the country out of lockdown and kick start the economy again.

"We have missed so many key dates in the holiday calendar and we are keen to welcome back guests once more.

“We would ask for two things from the Government: clarity and the extension of financial support.

"Clarity, because it will take some time to get our doors open once again, our kitchen replenished, our bar restocked and our team completely up to date with any new Covid-secure operating standards.

“Financial support, such as the continuation of VAT at five per cent, prolonged business rate holidays and an extension of the furlough scheme, because we are coming from a long way back and we have much ground to cover having lost valuable revenue from key dates such as Valentine’s Day, Christmas and New Year.

"If social distancing remains the new normal, it will impact capacity and the number of guests that we can welcome and serve at any given time, extending the package of financial support, will help soften this somewhat.

“We would be delighted if we could look at Easter as our new beginning, the team and I cannot wait to open up the doors of the Feversham and welcome back guests once more to enjoy a wonderful stay, a well-deserved spa treatment and a delicious meal .”