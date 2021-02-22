ALDI is rolling-out its click-and-collect services in York for the first time after extending its trial to its store in Water Lane.

Customers will now be able to order from a full range of groceries online from groceries.aldi.co.uk then collect them, in pre-booked one-hour collection slots, from the store.

A spokesperson said that on arrival at dedicated click-and-collect points in the store car park, customers will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi staff contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.

Customers can also choose to have their shopping loaded into their boot by staff, so they can collect their shopping without ever having to leave their car.

More than 200 stores across the UK are now trialling the supermarket’s click-and-collect service.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.

“Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”

As well as click-and-collect, Aldi is also trialling a rapid delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo and has recently extended the trial to almost 130 stores across the UK.

Customers living near selected stores can order from a range of around 400 Aldi products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 20 minutes.