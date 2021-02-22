Tomorrow's episode of hit TV show Helicopter ER will feature a North Yorkshire woman treated by air ambulance paramedics after being kicked in the knee by a horse.

Issy Munyard, from Grantley near Pately Bridge, was running to catch her horse Harry when he bucked and kicked her.

She initially thought she wasn't too badly hurt, and called a midwife friend on her mobile to ask for advice. "When my friend got there and found me on the floor, I said ‘don’t worry, I’ll be fine, just stick me in a wheelbarrow!" Issy says.

After cutting away the leg of her jeans, however, he friend knew straight away that she needed immediate medical care.

“The pony kicked me between my kneecap and my wellie," Issy says, of the incident last month. "Unfortunately the nail in his shoe went all the way down to my bone."

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was dispatched from the Topcliffe airbase, and arrived within six minutes.

The Air Ambulance's critical care team gave Issy a thorough assessment on the spot, stabilised her, and administered specialist analgesia treatment. She was then taken by land ambulance to Harrogate Hospital. After an MRI scan, Issy had surgery to fix severe tendon and cartilage damage.

She had a slow recovery - but is now back on her horse and able to take her poodle puppy on long walks again.

Speaking of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, she said: “When I saw the yellow helicopter it was a huge relief, I thought no-one would be able to find us otherwise. Without them, I think I would still be in the field or a wheelbarrow!”

Helicopter ER is on the Really channel at 9 pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance serves five million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,500 missions every year. The Charity operates two state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.