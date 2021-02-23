A POCKLINGTON-based youth charity has paid tribute to one of its founding trustees who has stepped down.
Marianne Lownsborough, known as ‘Maz’, was one of the main driving forces behind creating the YPC charity in 2013.
She was responsible for many of the crucial funding bids which have helped YPC secure its new home in Railway Street.
The charity said she had always been concerned about the right provision for young people and felt that there was little support for them in the local area, especially after the closure of the town’s youth centre.
Chair of the trustees, Claire Reading, said: “We’ll miss Maz’s drive and enthusiasm and wish her well as she continues to support young adults. Maz’s flair and help in securing grants and writing up policies has been instrumental in developing the project work and our exciting new building.”
YPC is refurbishing a shop unit in Railway Street into a drop-in centre, complete with café bar, creative spaces and games rooms for young people aged 11-18.
The charity is looking to recruit new volunteers. Contact office@ypcount.org.uk in the first instance or, for an informal chat, call Claire on 07818 207478.
More details about the charity are available at ypcount.org.uk or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.