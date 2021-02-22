A PLEA has gone out from an animal charity asking the public to stop feeding a group of swans.

The RSPCA is urging well-meaning animal lovers to stop feeding a group of young swans on Whitby beach, to encourage them to move on to a safer environment where they can learn to behave naturally.

The swans are a popular sight at the beach but there are fears for their safety as it's not a good spot for them to be long term.

RSPCA Inspector Claire Little said: “It is lovely that people are taking such an interest in these beautiful birds and trying to give them food - but they are at real risk of not learning how to cope by themselves. We’re very concerned for these swans, who are currently in danger of potentially being killed with kindness.

“We are urging the public not to feed or interact with these wild animals as they are losing their natural wariness of humans.

“Whitby beach is lovely, but it’s the wrong place for these vulnerable swans. The beach gets very busy and is popular with dog-walkers. One of the swans has already been attacked by a dog, so while the birds are still on the beach, we’d really like dogs to be kept on leads. “While the swans continue to be fed by the public, there’s no incentive for them to move themselves to a safer, more appropriate location where they can relearn their natural behaviour and find their own food. Bread is not appropriate food for swans; instead, they should be foraging in lakes and streams for aquatic vegetation, molluscs and small fish, frogs and worms.

“We understand that it may feel hard not to feed them, but the kindest thing we can do for these gorgeous birds is to leave them alone, which will encourage them to move on. If we all work together, we can make sure all these swans have a safe, natural future.” This group of swans are currently fit and well, but if you do have concerns for a wild animal, please contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit their website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.