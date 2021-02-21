PEOPLE aged 64 will be invited this week to go for their Covid jab after more than two thirds of people aged between 65 and 69 had their first vaccination.

Letters to about 460,000 people aged 64 are due to land on doorsteps later this week, asking them initially to book a slot at one of the larger vaccination centres.

Anyone aged 65 to 69 who has not yet been vaccinated is also being urged to respond to their recent invite to get their life-saving jab.

People who have received a letter can log on to the national booking service at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination and choose from 107 large-scale vaccination centres or 195 pharmacy led sites.

Anyone unable to book online can call 119 free of charge, anytime between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

Although having your NHS number to hand will reduce the booking time, knowing it is not required to get a slot for a jab, as anyone in the top six priority groups identified by the JCVI can book their appointment online or by phone.

Should anybody aged 65 to 69 want to wait to be called by their local GP vaccination service they are still able to do so.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a new target to vaccinate all adults aged over 50 – as well as those with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk – by April 15.

By July 31, the Government hopes to have offered all adults in the UK a jab – though the order of priority for those under 50 has yet to be outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Ministers had set a target to offer vaccines to all adults by September, with an aim to reach all those aged 50 and over in the first nine JCVI priority groups by May.

The quicker rollout will add to pressure on Mr Johnson to relax lockdown measures sooner as he prepares to unveil his road map for easing restrictions on Monday.