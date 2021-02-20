YORK and North Yorkshire's Covid rates have fallen again.
Public Health England said today that the seven-day rolling rate in the City of York Council area in the week to February 14 was 74.1 per 100,000 population, down from 80.2 yesterday.
The rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area was 86.2 per 100,000, down from 89.8 yesterday.
However, the rate was up in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area to 120.2, from 113.4 yesterday.
Within the North Yorkshire districts, Ryedale's rate was 81.3, Hambleton's was 84.1, Selby's was 113.7 and Scarborough's was 56.1.