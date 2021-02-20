A MEMBER of staff at a top security prison near York has been taken to hospital after being assaulted.
The incident happened yesterday on the segregation unit at Full Sutton Prison in East Yorkshire.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “An incident on the segregation unit was quickly resolved by staff.
"Assaults will never be tolerated and we will push for the strongest possible punishment.”
They said one member of staff attended hospital as a precaution, and the incident had been referred to police.
They added that there had been no other assaults on staff at the prison this year and there was a 27 per cent decrease in serious assaults in the 12 months to September 2020 across the estate.
