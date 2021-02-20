THE number of coronavirus cases at York's universities has fallen to 15.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report says that as of Thursday, eight individuals within the University of York community were self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test. The peak number at the university was 331 on October 19.
The report says seven individuals within the York St John University community were self-isolating as of last Monday because they had had a positive Covid-19 test. The peak number at the university was 82 on October 8.