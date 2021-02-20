FIVE York council wards have seen statistically significant falls in the number of Covid cases, a new report has revealed.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report says that in the seven day period to February 12, Huntington & New Earswick, Westfield, Acomb, Micklegate and Copmanthorpe all saw a statistically significant fall in rates compared with the seven day period to February 5.
"For the remaining wards, there has been no statistically significant change in rates," it says. "No wards have seen a significant increase in rates in this period."