POLICE were called in after a car left in a layby - possibly after being involved in a crash - was destroyed by fire last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire, involving a Vauxhall Astra, happened in a layby on the Butterwick to Foxholes road in the Yorkshire Wolds at just after 9pm yesterday evening.
"It's believed the car had been in the layby for a few days possibly following an earlier road traffic collision," said a spokesperson.
"Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and requested the police attend due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire."