A CAR with no tyre on its front offside wheel has crashed into a parked vehicle in York after failing to stop for police.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that a suspect vehicle making a ‘scraping noise’ had been reported in York.
He said he located the car but the driver had failed to stop and then crashed into a parked car.
"Thankfully no innocent members of the public injured and driver arrested," he tweeted.
"A sample of blood has been obtained & the driver remains in custody until he it fit to be dealt with.
"The reason for the ‘scraping noise’? No tyre at all on the front offside wheel! Complete disregard for road safety."
He added that he felt sorry for the innocent owner of the Fiat which the suspect hit. "Through no fault of her own, her pride and joy has been badly damaged by someone’s completely reckless actions. I hope she gets it sorted very soon."