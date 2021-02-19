HUNDREDS of people were asked by police to leave York city centre with their food today.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Today, we have had to ask hundreds of people to take their food away from the city centre.
"It is nice to be able to walk through the city and get something to eat. But please take away to allow enough room for #SocialDistancing #York."
Officers have previously tweeted that the infection rates were coming down and thanking people for doing their part, but added: "But help us, to help the NHS ...by staying at home. If you pass by a local business for food or drink, please take it home, do not loiter in the city centre."
