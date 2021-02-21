A MODERN courtyard seating area is planned for the new Hudson Quarter development.
A planning application has been submitted for the galvanised steel and timber structure - which will have two tables and six swivel chairs under a roof.
A statement says: “The shelter will be illuminated with LED ambience lighting, which will be operated on a timed clock which can be adjusted by site management to protect residential amenity.
“The introduction of the courtyard shelter will enhance the residents’ garden and provide an attractive and functional feature for future residents."
Work on the mixed-use Hudson Quarter scheme opposite York Railway Station is nearing the end, having been underway for the past three years.
The Palace Capital plc development includes 127 apartments, 39,000 sq ft of office space, parking, a courtyard and a landscaped through route.