TWO teenagers and three young men from Scarborough are today starting life sentences for murder.

Stefan Selvage was 17 and Kieran Watkinson, 18, when the five killed Solomon Robinson, 26, near Town Hall, Scarborough on October 20, 2019.

He was found seriously injured outside the building on St Nicholas Street at 2am on October 20 and rushed to hospital, where he died.

The centre of the seaside town was busy with people enjoying a Saturday night out.

His five killers appeared at York Magistrates Court charged with murder a couple of days later.

Four of the five stood trial at Leeds Crown Court earlier this year and were convicted by a jury.

They were Kieran Watkinson, now 19, of Endcliffe; Stevie Ross Robert Low, now 23, of Rainforth Clos; David Goral, now 21, of Durham Street; and Callon Brass, now 22, of Eastborough,

Stefan Selvage, now 19, of Colescliffe, pleaded guilty to murder shortly before their trial began.

Low was ordered to serve at least 23 years before he can be released on parole, Brass and Goran 21 years, Watkinson 18 years and Selvage 15 years.

Mr Justice Griffiths passed sentence at Leeds Crown Court, where a jury heard how they had spent the evening at a party with drugs and knives.

CCTV footage was also shown which captured the group walking through the town together before arriving to the area where Mr Robinson was stabbed. The group are all wearing the same clothing as in the Snapchat footage.

Further shots show what appears to be several dark figures fighting in the darkness in front of the town hall, with at least three of the figures brandishing a knife, before running away. Mr Robinson can be seen staggering away before collapsing on the ground.

Police were called to the scene and arrived within two minutes.He was rushed to hospital by ambulance with an 11-inch-deep single stab wound to his lower back. He was given emergency surgery but sadly died at about 5am after suffering “catastrophic” bleeding.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, Senior Investigating Officer of the investigation, said: "This was an appalling act of premeditated violence and our thoughts remain with Mr Robinson’s family as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss.

"I would like to praise them for behaving with nothing but dignity, despite the court proceedings being very distressing at times.

“After carrying out the brutal attack, the group fled the scene – leaving Mr Robinson for dead on the pavement. Their actions were cowardly and cold, and they have proven themselves to be dangerous individuals who have rightly been taken off our streets for a significant amount of time.

“We will not tolerate violence of any kind and will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to put violent offenders before the courts. I hope the outcome can offer Mr Robinson’s loved ones some comfort that justice has been served.

“I’d like to thank the Scarborough Borough Council CCTV operators who alerted us to people carrying knives in the area and helped us to collect significant evidence.

"Thank you also to the many members of public and witnesses who provided Mr Robinson with first aid immediately after the attack or provided information and evidence as part of the investigation.”

“Lastly, I hope the sentence handed out sends a strong message to anyone who chooses to carry a knife. Just because you are not the one holding the weapon, it doesn’t make you any less responsible if damage is done because of it.”



