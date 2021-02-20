Two drivers are off the road for 40 months after they admitted drink driving at York Magistrates Court. A third admitted drug driving and was banned for three years.
Jason Stroomer, 31, of Rose Court, Selby, drove at two and a half times the alcohol limit on Barlby Road, Barlby, on October 10. He also admitted failure to stop after crashing into a roundabout.
He was banned from driving for 40 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Nicola Jane Green, 44, of Tarbert Crescent, Woodthorpe, was also banned from driving for 40 months.
She drove on Strensall Road, New Earswick, on October 13 at more than three times the alcohol limit. She was given an 18-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Robert Lewis Duck, 25, of Goldfinch Way, Easingwold, was banned from driving for three years. He also admitted failure to stop and drug driving on the A19 at Skelton on August 2.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
